Oregon State LB target Isaiah Chisom sets commitment date

One of Oregon State's top overall defensive prospects is set to announce his commitment later this week. The three-star inside linebacker out of West Hills (CA) announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he will be announcing his commitment this upcoming Saturday.

Chisom announced a top five last month of Cal, Fresno State, Oregon State, USC, and Utah. Out of those schools, Chisom took official visits to both Oregon State and Cal in June while also taking an unofficial visit to USC at the end of June. One futurecast has been submitted in favor of Chisom to land with Oregon State.

Oregon State currently holds 15 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class that is currently ranked 58th in the country. It's been a strong summer for Jonathan Smith and his program as the Beavers have picked up 13 commitments since the start of June. Earlier this month, Auburn (CA) offensive lineman Zander Esty announced his own commitment to the program.

