Teagan Quitoriano Scores First NFL Touchdown

Oregon State tight end Teagan Quitoriano scored his first NFL touchdown on Friday night for the Houston Texas as he caught a pass from quarterback Kyle Allen at the five, turned upfield, and dove into the endzone.

Quitoriano was selected by the Texans in the 5th Round of the 2022 NFL Draft (PK 170) and currently finds himself in competition with Brevin Jordan, Pharoah Brown, and Antony Auclair at the tight end position entering the season.



The 6-foot-6, 258-pounder tallied 40 receptions for 512 yards and six touchdowns during his OSU career...