NUGGETS From Oregon State's 14th Day Of Fall Camp
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
The Beavers took to the field for their 14th day of fall camp Thursday morning. Here’s everything that happened on campus on a really muggy and sticky day.
MORE: WATCH: Day 14 Interviews | BeaversEdge Recruiting Notebook | NUGGETS From Oregon State's 13th Day Of Fall Camp | WATCH: Offense Talks Day 13 | Fall Camp HQ
- It was really hard to pick an offensive MVP for the day, but I’ll give it to the entire offensive line. The run blocking was pretty good during the small amount of live reps they did.
- Skyler Thomas gets our defensive MVP of the day. Thomas jumped in front of a Ben Gulbranson pass on a crossing route and picked it off.
- On another note, Alton Julian was back running with the second team today.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Joe Golden
DL: Isaac Hodgins
DL: James Rawls
OLB: John McCartan
OLB: Cory Stover
ILB: Kyrei Fisher
ILB: Omar Speights
DB: Rejzohn Wright
DB: Alex Austin
DB: Kitan Oladapo
DB: Jaydon Grant
To read the entire practice report, including analysis of the quarterbacks and the first-team offense, CLICK HERE
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube.