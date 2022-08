PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray, defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins, and defensive back Kitan Oladapo as the trio talks day 14 of fall camp...

