On Monday, the Oregon State baseball team defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters 11-6 in the Corvallis Regional final to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals in Lexington, Kentucky.

Monday’s regional final victory for the Beavers was the completion of the game that had started Sunday, where Oregon State had led 6-4 over UC Irvine before game officials postponed the game due to inclement weather.

The Beavers' victory means they will face the University of Kentucky this weekend in a best-of-three series for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha.

The Anteaters struck first in the bottom of the first inning, taking an early 1-0 on an RBI groundout from first baseman Anthony Martinez. UC Irvine designated hitter Dub Gleed extended the lead with a three-run home run to left field to make the score 4-0.

Oregon State shortstop Elijah Hainline answered the three-run home run from the Anteaters with one of his own in the top of the second inning to make the score 4-3. Second baseman Travis Bazzana tied the game up with a sacrifice flyout to center field to even the score 4-4.

Oregon State designated hitter Gavin Turley gave the Beavers the lead on an RBI double, making the score 5-4 at the end of the top of the second inning. Centerfielder Micah McDowell extended the lead for the Beavers, scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 6-4 in the top of the third inning.

The game was suspended on Sunday at the bottom of the fourth inning due to the weather conditions affecting play on the field for both teams. Once play resumed on Monday, the Anteaters scored a run on an outfield error from Oregon State right fielder Brady Kasper to make the score 6-5 in the fifth inning.

Oregon State first baseman Mason Guerra hit an RBI single to extend the Beavers lead to 7-5. A few plays later, UC Irvine LHP Nick Pinto walked left fielder Dallas Macias with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth inning, and the Beavers scored another run to make the lead 8-5.

Gleed hit his second home run of the game as he hit a solo home run to left field to cut the Beavers lead 8-6 in the bottom of the fifth.

McDowell extended the lead for the Beavers in the top of the sixth inning on a RBI single to make the score 9-6.

Guerra hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning to extend the Beavers' lead to 10-6 over the Anteaters.

Macias hit a solo home run to left field to make the score 11-6 in the top of the ninth to give the Beavers an 11-6 lead, ending any potential hopes of a late rally by the UC Irvine Anteaters.

For the Beavers pitching staff, RHP Eric Segura started the game for the Beavers and gave up five runs and two hits to the Anteaters. After the resumption of play on Monday, RHP AJ Lattery started the game on the mound for the Beavers and allowed only one hit and a run. RHP AJ Hutchinson picked up the win and improved his record to 4-2.

LHP Nelson Keljo allowed only one hit and pitched two innings, and RHP Bridger Holmes closed out the game for the Beavers on the mound and allowed no hits.

Oregon State Notes

- The game was suspended officially for 16 hours and 25 minutes after going into suspension at 7:41 p.m. on Monday.

- Oregon State has now hit 118 home runs on the year. That’s tied with the 2022 Stanford Cardinal for the second-most ever in conference history.

Please see below for the Corvallis Regional All-Tournament Team

Most Outstanding Player – Travis Bazzana, Oregon State

Catcher – Colin Tuft, Tulane

First Base – Edgar Alvarez, Nicholls

Second Base – Travis Bazzana, Oregon State

Third Base – Jo Oyama, UC Irvine

Shortstop – Elijah Hainline, Oregon State

Outfielders – Micah McDowell (Oregon State), Myles Smith (UC Irvine), Caden Kendle (UC Irvine)

Designated Hitter – Gavin Turley, Oregon State

Pitchers – Jacob Kmatz (Oregon State), Luc Fladda (Tulane)