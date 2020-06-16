BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football: Six Beavers Make Preseason All Pac-12 Team

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Per Athlon Sports, six Oregon State football student-athletes were named to the Preseason All Pac-12 Conference team on Monday afternoon.

Linebackers Hamilcar Rashed, Omar Speights, and Avery Roberts represented the OSU defense while wide receiver Trevon Bradford, running back Jermar Jefferson, and offensive lineman Brandon Kipper represented the offensive selections.

With Oregon State looking to make a return to the postseason in the 2020 campaign, having its talent recognized nationally is a big step in the right direction as more eyes are drawing towards the program under head coach Jonathan Smith.