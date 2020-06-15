BeaversEdge - Tale Of The Tape: Who Will Land Damir Collins?

The time has come.

Decision week has arrived for Portland (OR) running back Damir Collins. Fans and coaches of four teams - Oregon State, Cal, Maryland, and Ole Miss - are counting down the minutes in hopes that the talented Oregon running back will choose their school.

All four programs have done well to make the final list, but only one can be selected on June 17th. BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus breaks down each school's chances of being that team below.

