PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Damien Martinez, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, and safety Kitan Oladapo following the 42-17 win over San Jose State...

MORE: 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Win Over SJSU | Highlights + Social Media Reaction | RECAP - Beavers Cruise Past SJSU