For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football has entered the Associated Press Top 25...

Following a 6-2 (3-2 Pac-12) start and an ensuing bye week, the Beavers earned a No. 24 ranking on Sunday morning. This comes on the heels of the last month plus where OSU had begun to receive votes just outside the Top 25...

In the coaches poll, the Beavers came in at No. 26...

FULL TOP 25

The Beavers return to action on Friday, squaring off with the Washington Huskies (6-2, 3-2) at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2...