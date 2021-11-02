Jaydon Grant Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Oregon State redshirt junior defensive back Jaydon Grant is one of 88 players nationally who have been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, the award announced on Tuesday.

Now in its 12th year, the Burlsworth Trophy honors the most outstanding football player at the FBS level who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field. The honor is named after former Arkansas All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth.

MORE: WATCH: Offense Breaks Down Cal Loss, Previews Colorado | Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap | Following The Future: Week 11

Grant, a native of Portland, Ore., has played in 40 career games for the Beavers, making 23 starts. He has 126 tackles with five tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Grant, who is also on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list this season, has 38 tackles in 2021. He’s added 2.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble, interception and four pass breakups.

The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony is set to honor three finalists and the 2021 winner on Dec. 6 in Bentonville, Ark.

Grant and the Beavers visit Colorado Saturday in Boulder. Kickoff is slated for 4:10 p.m. PT (5:10 p.m. in Colorado). The game will air on the Pac-12 Network.