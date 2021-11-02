Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Second String
-> With Russell Wilson still on the shelf up in Seattle, Luton was the Seahawks' primary backup to Geno Smith in the 31-7 victory. With Wilson potentially due back following the Seahawks' bye this week, we'll likely see Luton revert to the practice squad.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> Serving as the second-string running back behind D'Andre Swift after an injury to Jamaal Williams, Jefferson finally got his first extended run in the NFL in the loss to the Eagles. Jefferson took two carries for six yards and one touchdown, while also adding four receptions for 23 yards.
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> In Chicago's 33-22 loss to San Fransisco, Nall took one carry for four yards. With Khalil Herbert & Damien Williams currently leading the backfield, Nall finds himself as the third option in the backfield.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad.
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai was recently signed to the Eagles' practice squad... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR
-> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> Brandel is currently on the Vikings’ practice squad…
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First/Second String
-> In Kansas City's 20-17 win over New York, Remmers started at right tackle and played all 72 offensive snaps.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Andrews was activated from IR in late October and currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 24-21 loss to Green Bay, Harlow started at center and played all 59 offensive snaps. Harlow has now started two games for the Cardinals this season (LG & C) and appears to be settling in nicely as a versatile option.
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Practice Squad
-> Peko was recently signed to the Titans' practice squad...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 44-6 win over Detroit, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with one tackle.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 20-16 win over Minnesota, Wright played primarily on special teams as he tallied 23 total snaps across kickoff, kick return, punt, punt return, and field goal block coverage.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 26-11 win over Miami, Poyer led the team in tackles with 10 and secured one interception for 26 yards. Additionally, he had one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String
-> In New York's 34-31 win over Cincinnati, Dunn played nine snaps, all on special teams.