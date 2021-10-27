Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 9 Update
With the Oregon State football team (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) set to face Cal (2-5, 1-3) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at where the Beavers currently stand in regards to the postseason.
USA Today
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Penn State
Bleacher Report
Projection: Alamo Bowl vs Baylor on Dec. 29th
CollegeFootballNews
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Wisconsin on Dec. 30th
ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy)
Projection: Alamo Bowl vs Oklahoma State on Dec. 29th
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
Projection: Holiday Bowl vs ACC on Dec. 28th
Athlon Sports
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Minnesota on Dec. 30th
SportingNews
Projection: Alamo Bowl vs Baylor on Dec. 29th
