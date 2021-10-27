 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 9 Update
Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 9 Update

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State football team (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) set to face Cal (2-5, 1-3) on Saturday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at where the Beavers currently stand in regards to the postseason.

USA Today

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Penn State

Bleacher Report

Projection: Alamo Bowl vs Baylor on Dec. 29th

CollegeFootballNews

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Wisconsin on Dec. 30th

ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy) 

Projection: Alamo Bowl vs Oklahoma State on Dec. 29th

San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner) 

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs ACC on Dec. 28th

Athlon Sports

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Minnesota on Dec. 30th

SportingNews

Projection: Alamo Bowl vs Baylor on Dec. 29th

----

