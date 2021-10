PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State OC Brian Lindgren, tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, and running back Trey Lowe as the trio recap the win over Utah and look ahead to the challenges Cal presents...

