Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday afternoon to talk about the Utah win and preview the upcoming matchup against Cal, BeaversEdge.com recaps the info!
Notes
- The most significant news of the day was injury-related as Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced that defensive back Alton Julian wouldn't likely play again this season. Smith said they're awaiting an official diagnosis, but said he doesn't expect to have him back this season.
- The loss of Julian is significant for the Beavers as he was the fourth-leading tackler on defense with 34 total tackles. Additionally, he had one interception, three pass deflections, and half a tackle for loss.
- It'll be interesting to see how the Beavers adjust in the secondary, but look for Elijah Jones, Akili Arnold, & Ron Hardge III to see more playing time in Julian's absence.
- Smith also said that the absences of receiver Makiya Tongue and defensive lineman Simon Sandberg were likely just for the Utah game as he expects both to be back in the fold against the Bears on Saturday. Both were/are dealing with minor injuries.
- Offensive lineman Jake Levengood is also likely to be back against the Bears after nearly being able to go against the Utes this past weekend. Marco Brewer filled in at left guard during the Washington State game after Levengood left, and started this past weekend against the Utes.
- Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins, who has been out since the first week of fall camp with a broken foot, made his return to practice per Smith. He mentioned that he had a helmet on during Sunday's session, but that they weren't expecting him back against the Bears. However, he didn't want to rule him out for the year.
- Outside linebacker John McCartan, who suffered an injury during fall camp, isn't close to playing per Smith. He hasn't been able to practice and there's not an update on his status.
- Smith confirmed that defensive back Jaden Robinson, who also suffered an injury during fall camp, is out for the season.
- Despite getting a little more individual action this week, Smith said that QB Tristan Gebbia won't be available this weekend.
Quotes
Jonathan Smith on RB Trey Lowe
"He's been great for us on third downs because he's really good in pass protection for us. We've had a couple of times this season when we've had third-down conversions because of his pass-blocking. He's a great threat to run it, we're not always looking to throw on third and medium. I appreciate him a lot because he makes the most of his opportunities and he was critically important to convert on third downs."
Smith on what the Cal Bears do well
"They play to their strength, in regards to quality football on both sides. They're not trying to get into a track meet and they don't need to because they're so good on defense year in and year out. They're effective offensively and it starts with the QB being able to make decisions, extend the play, and call runs. and Chase (Garbers) has won them a bunch of games. They play great team football."
Smith on the Beavers' ability to come back in games
"This team knows how long college football games are, and knows that there are going to be momentum swings both ways. These games, you win them in the fourth quarter. These things aren't over until the fourth, so you know you have to execute for the entire contest."
Smith on the potential to overlook Cal
"We're not overlooking them in any way. Each year is different... Yeah, we beat these guys last year, but we beat the Ducks last year too and I guarantee we won't be overlooking them. These guys understand the approach, know the games will be tight, and know the previous years don't matter. I go back to the leadership on this team, our guys have been through some tough times, and will we respect everyone we line up to play."
Smith on the second-half defensive adjustments
"We had to contain the quarterback, and we had a spy on the QB on third down. In the first half, we went in trying to do some things up front defensively and busted through a few times, but left the QB some open running lanes. We put Avery (Roberts) / Omar (Speights) on third and long and it was effective."
Smith on the importance of offensive balance
"We are the most effective when we have balance as we had against Utah. Our total play count wasn't that high (61 plays), but if we can have some balance and be effective and explosive in the passing game, it's only going to compliment our run game better."
