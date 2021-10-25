Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday afternoon to talk about the Utah win and preview the upcoming matchup against Cal, BeaversEdge.com recaps the info!

- The most significant news of the day was injury-related as Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced that defensive back Alton Julian wouldn't likely play again this season. Smith said they're awaiting an official diagnosis, but said he doesn't expect to have him back this season.

- The loss of Julian is significant for the Beavers as he was the fourth-leading tackler on defense with 34 total tackles. Additionally, he had one interception, three pass deflections, and half a tackle for loss.

- It'll be interesting to see how the Beavers adjust in the secondary, but look for Elijah Jones, Akili Arnold, & Ron Hardge III to see more playing time in Julian's absence.

- Smith also said that the absences of receiver Makiya Tongue and defensive lineman Simon Sandberg were likely just for the Utah game as he expects both to be back in the fold against the Bears on Saturday. Both were/are dealing with minor injuries.

- Offensive lineman Jake Levengood is also likely to be back against the Bears after nearly being able to go against the Utes this past weekend. Marco Brewer filled in at left guard during the Washington State game after Levengood left, and started this past weekend against the Utes.

- Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins, who has been out since the first week of fall camp with a broken foot, made his return to practice per Smith. He mentioned that he had a helmet on during Sunday's session, but that they weren't expecting him back against the Bears. However, he didn't want to rule him out for the year.

- Outside linebacker John McCartan, who suffered an injury during fall camp, isn't close to playing per Smith. He hasn't been able to practice and there's not an update on his status.

- Smith confirmed that defensive back Jaden Robinson, who also suffered an injury during fall camp, is out for the season.

- Despite getting a little more individual action this week, Smith said that QB Tristan Gebbia won't be available this weekend.