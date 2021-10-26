Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 7 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Seattle Seahawks - Second String -> With Russell Wilson still on the shelf up in Seattle, Luton was the Seahawks' primary backup to Geno Smith in the 13-10 loss to New Orleans. With Wilson set to miss at least one more game, he'll likely have backup duties again next week vs Jacksonville. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String -> Serving as the third-string running back behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, Jefferson didn't see action in the Lions' 28-19 loss to Los Angeles. Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second String -> In Chicago's 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay, Nall played on offense and special teams but didn't record any statistics. Nall played five total snaps on offense, and 17 snaps on ST. Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad -> Pierce reverted back to the Bears' practice squad this week.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 31-5 loss to Arizona, Cooks hauled in five of his seven targets for 21 yards. His long catch was 18 yards on the day and averaged 4.2 yards per catch. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad -> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai was signed to the Eagles' practice squad last week... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR -> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> Brandel is currently on the Vikings’ practice squad… Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First/Second String -> In Kansas City's 27-3 loss to Tennessee, Remmers started at right tackle and played 72 total snaps. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - IR -> After signing with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason after a one-year stint with the New York Jets, Andrews is on injured reserve after suffering a broken hand in early September. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 37-5 win over Houston, Harlow played five snaps at center and five snaps on special teams.

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Practice Squad -> Peko was recently signed to the Titans' practice squad...

Linebackers

Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad -> After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Rashed signed with the New York Jets and currently finds himself on their practice squad.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 33-22 loss to Las Vegas, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and finished with three total tackles. Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> Wright and the Cowboys were idle this week... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer and the Bills were idle this week... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - Second String -> In New York's 54-13 loss to New England, Dunn played eight snaps, all on special teams.

Punter