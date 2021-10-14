 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 7 Update
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-14 09:45:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 7 Update

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) idle this week, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at where the Beavers currently stand in regards to the postseason.

MORE: WATCH: Oregon State MBB Media Day Interviews | OSU Football By The Numbers | WATCH: WBB Interviews

USA Today

Projection: First Responder Bowl vs Kansas State on Dec. 28th

Bleacher Report

Projection: Gasparilla Bowl vs Liberty on Dec. 23rd

CollegeFootballNews

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs Virginia Tech on Dec. 28th

ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy) 

Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Wisconsin on Dec. 30th

San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner) 

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs ACC on Dec. 28th

Athlon Sports

Projection: Holiday Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 28th

SportingNews

Projection: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Miami on Dec. 31st

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}