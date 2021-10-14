Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Week 7 Update
With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) idle this week, BeaversEdge.com gives you a look at where the Beavers currently stand in regards to the postseason.
USA Today
Projection: First Responder Bowl vs Kansas State on Dec. 28th
Bleacher Report
Projection: Gasparilla Bowl vs Liberty on Dec. 23rd
CollegeFootballNews
Projection: Holiday Bowl vs Virginia Tech on Dec. 28th
ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy)
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Wisconsin on Dec. 30th
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
Projection: Holiday Bowl vs ACC on Dec. 28th
Athlon Sports
Projection: Holiday Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 28th
SportingNews
Projection: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Miami on Dec. 31st
