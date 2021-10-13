Oregon State Football By The Numbers

With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) idle this week, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...

2nd: Oregon State ranks second in the Pac-12 in total offense (2,651 total yards) and yards per game at 441.8. The Beavers rank 40th nationally in terms of total offensive output.

1st & 13th: OSU's rushing offense is No. 1 in the conference, averaging 242.5 yards per game. They also rank 13th nationally...

2nd: OSU’s run defense is allowing 104.7 yards per game, which puts them only second to UCLA (92.5 ypg) in the Pac-12.

51%: OSU's offense ranks second in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 51% of the time.

33%: OSU's offense ranks ninth in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting a third of the time (3-of-9).

1st & 3rd: OSU's defense currently has 10 interceptions on the season, which ranks them first in the Pac-12 and third nationally.

11th: OSU's passing offense ranks eleventh in the conference at 199.3 yards per game. However, the Beavers are third in yards per attempt (7.9) and fourth in yards per completion (13.0).

5th: OSU's defense ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 381.2 yards per game.

5th: OSU's defense is fifth in the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents scoring 23.2 points per.

10th: OSU's pass defense ranks 10th in the conference, allowing 276.5 yards per game.

3rd: OSU's defense is third in total sacks in the Pac-12, having recorded 13 through the first six games.

34.0: Points per game scored by the OSU offense, ranking them third in the conference.

1: The Beavers are the lone team from the Pac-12 to post a shutout this season.

