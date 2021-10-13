Oregon State Football By The Numbers
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) idle this week, BeaversEdge.com gives you a statistical breakdown of where the team stands...
MORE: WATCH: WBB Pac-12 Media Day Interviews | Which Freshman Has Seen The Most Playing Time? | Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap
TEAM
2nd: Oregon State ranks second in the Pac-12 in total offense (2,651 total yards) and yards per game at 441.8. The Beavers rank 40th nationally in terms of total offensive output.
1st & 13th: OSU's rushing offense is No. 1 in the conference, averaging 242.5 yards per game. They also rank 13th nationally...
2nd: OSU’s run defense is allowing 104.7 yards per game, which puts them only second to UCLA (92.5 ypg) in the Pac-12.
51%: OSU's offense ranks second in the Pac-12 in third-down conversions, advancing the chains 51% of the time.
33%: OSU's offense ranks ninth in the conference in fourth-down conversions, converting a third of the time (3-of-9).
1st & 3rd: OSU's defense currently has 10 interceptions on the season, which ranks them first in the Pac-12 and third nationally.
11th: OSU's passing offense ranks eleventh in the conference at 199.3 yards per game. However, the Beavers are third in yards per attempt (7.9) and fourth in yards per completion (13.0).
5th: OSU's defense ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 381.2 yards per game.
5th: OSU's defense is fifth in the conference in points allowed per game, with opponents scoring 23.2 points per.
10th: OSU's pass defense ranks 10th in the conference, allowing 276.5 yards per game.
3rd: OSU's defense is third in total sacks in the Pac-12, having recorded 13 through the first six games.
34.0: Points per game scored by the OSU offense, ranking them third in the conference.
1: The Beavers are the lone team from the Pac-12 to post a shutout this season.
Story continues below
INDIVIDUAL
1st: Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor is currently tied for the Pac-12 lead in rushing touchdowns with nine on the season. His nine TD's rank fourth nationally.
113 & 6.8: Baylor ranks first in the conference in rushing yards per game (113.0) and third in yards per attempt (6.9). He is the only Pac-12 back to average better than 100 yards per game.
4th: Running back Deshaun Fenwick ranks fourth in the conference in yards per carry, averaging 6.4 per.
9th: QB Chance Nolan ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game at 175.5 per contest. Nolan ranks third in yards per attempt (8.6).
4th: Nolan ranks fourth in the conference in overall quarterback rating at 151.3.
1st: Linebacker Avery Roberts is currently leading the Pac-12 in tackles with 62.
3rd: Roberts is third in the Pac-12 in tackles per game, recording 10.3 per contest.
8th: Linebacker Omar Speights is currently ranked eighth in the Pac-12 in tackles with 39.
2nd: Linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray is second in the Pac-12 in sacks, having tallied four on the season.
3rd: Linebacker Riley Sharp is tied for third in total sacks with three.
4th: Roberts, Sharp, & Hughes-Murray are tied for fourth in the conference in tackles for loss with 5.5 each.
80%: Kicker Everett Hayes is 4-for-5 on field goals this season, ranking him fifth in the Pac-12. He's also tallied the fifth most points of any kicker and has yet to miss an extra point 24-of-24.
72: Punter Luke Loecher currently has the 2021 Pac-12 record for the longest punt as he booted a 72-yarder against the Boilermakers.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.