Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Running Backs
With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.
Up next are the running backs...
Who's Gone?
BJ Baylor - NFL Draft
Who's Back
Deshaun Fenwick - Jr.
Trey Lowe - Jr.
Isaiah Newell - Fr.
Damir Collins - Fr.
2021 Stats
Baylor - 227 attempts for 1,337 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns - 8 rec for 75 yards
Fenwick - 78 attempts for 448 yards and four touchdowns - 4 rec for 14 yards
Lowe - 56 attempts for 359 yards and one touchdown - 23 rec for 200 yards
Newell - 3 carries for 15 yards (played in one game vs Idaho)
Collins - DNP
Who's Coming In?
2021 Running Back Analysis
