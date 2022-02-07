 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Running Backs
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-07 11:51:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Oregon State Football 2021 Position Analysis: Running Backs

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the 2021 Oregon State football season now in the rearview, BeaversEdge continues an article series analyzing how each position group fared throughout the season.

Up next are the running backs...

Who's Gone?

BJ Baylor - NFL Draft

Who's Back

Deshaun Fenwick - Jr.

Trey Lowe - Jr.

Isaiah Newell - Fr.

Damir Collins - Fr.

2021 Stats

Baylor - 227 attempts for 1,337 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns - 8 rec for 75 yards

Fenwick - 78 attempts for 448 yards and four touchdowns - 4 rec for 14 yards

Lowe - 56 attempts for 359 yards and one touchdown - 23 rec for 200 yards

Newell - 3 carries for 15 yards (played in one game vs Idaho)

Collins - DNP

Who's Coming In? 

2021 Running Back Analysis

{{ article.author_name }}