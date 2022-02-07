Oregon State WBB Bracketology Update (2/7)
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7, 4-4 Pac-12) falling to Arizona & Arizona State on the road this past weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are projected to be in the postseason...
MORE: Around the Pac-12: How The Conference Fared In Recruiting | Where OSU's 2022 Class Finished In The Rankings | WBB: Rueck Earns Extension Through 2031
Bracketology
Heading into rivalry week against the Oregon Ducks, the Oregon State women's basketball team currently finds themselves as an 11-seed and the last team slated to make the tournament.
As projected, the Beavers would find themselves in a play-in game scenario where they'd have to beat Creighton to earn a spot in a regional. The winner of the hypothetical Creighton/Oregon State contest would be in the Ames (IA) Regional and would play Virginia Tech.
Congruently, the Ames Regional would be paired up with the Tuscon Regional which would feature the likes of Arizona, Nebraska, Missouri State, and Tennessee Tech.
Despite the Beavers dropping their two most recent contests in the desert to UA & ASU, they're still in a good position to be able to make the tournament. There are some marquee games against elite Pac-12 competition and if the Beavers can stack up some wins, they should be able to firmly move off the bubble...
Remaining Schedule
vs No. 19 Oregon
@ No. 19 Oregon
vs No. 2 Stanford
vs Cal
@ Utah
@ Colorado
Pac-12 Tournament
Note: Oregon State may still have some of its earlier postponed Pac-12 contests rescheduled
Pac-12 Standings
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.