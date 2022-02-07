Oregon State WBB Bracketology Update (2/7)

With the Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7, 4-4 Pac-12) falling to Arizona & Arizona State on the road this past weekend, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are projected to be in the postseason...

Heading into rivalry week against the Oregon Ducks, the Oregon State women's basketball team currently finds themselves as an 11-seed and the last team slated to make the tournament.

As projected, the Beavers would find themselves in a play-in game scenario where they'd have to beat Creighton to earn a spot in a regional. The winner of the hypothetical Creighton/Oregon State contest would be in the Ames (IA) Regional and would play Virginia Tech.

Congruently, the Ames Regional would be paired up with the Tuscon Regional which would feature the likes of Arizona, Nebraska, Missouri State, and Tennessee Tech.

Despite the Beavers dropping their two most recent contests in the desert to UA & ASU, they're still in a good position to be able to make the tournament. There are some marquee games against elite Pac-12 competition and if the Beavers can stack up some wins, they should be able to firmly move off the bubble...

Full Projections