Oregon State Falls To Stanford In Pac-12 Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Jacob Melton went 4-for-5 with a triple as Oregon State dropped the finale of the Pac-12 Tournament, 9-5, to Stanford Sunday night at Scottsdale Stadium.

Melton, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, drove home a pair of runs on a single in the fifth. He reached base on an infield single in the seventh, with Wade Meckler tying the game on a Stanford error on the play. The Cardinal (41-14), however, scored two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to take the lead for good.

Melton was one of four All-Tournament selections for the Beavers, which also included Tournament Most Valuable Player Garret Forrester. Gavin Logan and Justin Boyd were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

Boyd also recorded two hits for OSU (44-15), which finished with seven on the night.

Reid Sebby took the loss after allowing three hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings. He is 1-2 on the year. The win went to Stanford’s Ryan Bruno, who allowed one hit and an unearned run in two innings. He is 5-1.

Next Up

Oregon State will host the NCAA Corvallis Regional beginning Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The Beavers will learn who their opponents are Monday morning 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2 with the NCAA Selection Show.

Oregon State Notes

- Mitchell Verburg made his first career start.

- Melton drove in his 76th and 77th runs of the season in the fifth, moving him into a tie for second for a single-season at OSU with Trevor Larnach (2018). Melton now only trails Adley Rutschman’s 83 in 2018.

- Wade Meckler scored three runs, bringing his season total to 75. That now trails only Cole Gillespie’s 83 in 2006 for the school record.