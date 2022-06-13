Oregon State Defeats Auburn 4-3 To Force Deciding Game 3

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jake Dukart’s sixth-inning run-scoring single proved to be the game winner as Oregon State defeated Auburn, 4-3, Sunday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, the Beavers forced a game three, winner-take-all matchup with the Tigers on Monday afternoon. That game will start at 4:30 p.m. PT and air live on ESPN2. Monday’s winner will advance to the College World Series.

Dukart drove the first pitch he saw from Auburn reliever Chase Allsup into the gap in left center, enabling Travis Bazzana to score from third. Bazzana had walked, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error.

That run put OSU up 4-2, and, after Auburn scored once in the bottom half of the inning, the Beavers managed to keep the Tigers off the board in the game’s final three innings. Ben Ferrer, who picked up the save, struck out three in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Ferrer backed up Cooper Hjerpe, who picked up his 11th win of the year after going 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six to break the OSU single-season record for strikeouts at 161.

OSU (48-17 overall) opened the game’s scoring with solo home runs by Jacob Melton and Bazzana in the fourth. Auburn scored two in the inning to tie the game, but the Beavers went ahead for good in the fifth. Justin Boyd reached on a bunt single, and watched as Matthew Gretler came home to score on an errant throw to first.

Joseph Gonzalez started and took the loss for Auburn (41-20). The righty allowed seven hits and three runs – two earned – in five innings of work. He is 7-3 on the year.

Oregon State Notes

- Hjerpe set the Oregon State single-season strikeout record with 161. His fifth strikeout of the night came in the fourth versus Auburn’s Kason Howell.

- Hjerpe also has 275 strikeouts for his career, which ranks fifth in the OSU record books.

- Boyd extended his hit streak to 12 games with a game-opening single.

- Melton’s 17th home run of the season tied him with Adley Rutschman (2019) for the third-most in a single season at OSU. Only Jim Wilson (21 in 1982) and Trevor Larnach (19 in 2018) have had more.

- Wade Meckler hit his 23rd double of the season, tying him for fourth in a single season at OSU.

- The Beavers improved to 29-11 in NCAA elimination games during the Super Regional era.

Expected Mon. Matchup: RHP Jacob Kmatz (8-2, 4.19) vs. RHP Mason Barnett (3-2, 4.13)

