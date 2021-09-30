The EDGE Podcast: Will Oregon State Defeat Washington?

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It's another edition of the EDGE Podcast!

Host Brenden Slaughter is joined by BeaversEdge Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus to break down the latest in Oregon State sports.

This week, Slaughter and Halus recap the win over USC, talk official visitors, and give their thoughts on whether or not the Beavers will defeat Washington on Saturday night at Reser Stadium...

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Previews Washington | Updated Scholarship Chart