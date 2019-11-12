With the Oregon State football team (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) set to host Arizona State (5-4, 2-4) on Saturday for the final home game of the season, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter breaks down the most important pieces of information from the OSU offense.

After failing to score any offensive points in the 19-7 loss to Washington last Friday night, it's safe to say that the Oregon State offense is hungry to get back on the field. After exploding for 56 points against Arizona in the week prior, the Beavers took a huge step back against the Huskies as they were stymied from the word go.

Whether it was failing to establish a run game, failing to give quarterback Jake Luton time to throw or any number of other execution-related issues, the Beavers couldn't make anything work on offense and had arguably their worst performance of the Jonathan Smith era.

While OSU's mantra is that the film is never as good or as bad as you think, there was no doubt that the film revealed nothing but bad as offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren noted that there were very few positives.

"Just about everything (was unpleasant)," Lindgren said. "It was frustrating, disappointing, and embarrassing... we've done some really good things on offense this season and have some really good players and that performance wasn't us. We tried to throw everything at them, and nothing worked. Players were irritated, coaches were frustrated, and all you can do is move forward. It ended up being one of those days that was really frustrating to be a part of."

Despite the film being quite negative, it's still a huge teaching point for Lindgren and Co. as there are always things you can improve on, and get better at.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Washington because they controlled the line of scrimmage and played more physical than us. We lost a lot of 1-on-1 matchups, so that was really frustrating. There are definitely things we can take from (the film) and learn from."

For senior quarterback Jake Luton, watching the film against the Huskies certainly drew parallels to OSU's performance against Utah, but, he added that the Beavers' response following the Utah game was impressive and that he expects his group to be able to do so again.

"We woke up frustrated with a bad taste in our mouths, and it hurt," Luton said. "But, we've answered back very well in practice this week. When we played Utah, we got it taken to us in a bad way, but we bounced back really quickly (vs Cal), so I expect us to do the same this weekend."

NOTES

- Receiver Trevon Bradford, who has played in the last two games for the Beavers, is planning on sitting out the Washington State game at this point to preserve his redshirt. Bradford noted that it's a fluid process that is largely dependent on matchups and such, but that at this point, he isn't planning on walking on senior day or playing vs the Cougars as he's all in on being here next season.