With Oregon State (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the Beavers' 19-7 loss to Washington, and preview Saturday's home finale against Arizona State (5-4, 2-4), BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the most important bits of information in another edition of notes and quotes.

- If there was one reoccurring theme in Jonathan Smith's Monday Press Conference, it was that the Beavers did more than enough on the defensive side of the ball until the fourth quarter to keep themselves in the game. While the offense decided to seemingly stay in Tucson, the defense played one of its better games of the Smith era until they ultimately ran out of gas due to being on the field nearly all game. While the result was certainly a tough pill to swallow for the Beavers, the defensive performance and effort through three quarters were very impressive to Smith.

- As far as competitiveness goes in the Pac-12, Smith noted that this was probably the most parity filled year that he can remember. With the Pac-12 having a logjam in the standings, Smith that the mantra anybody can beat anybody really applies to the teams in the Pac-12 on a weekly basis.

- In terms of the secondary, Smith lauded the Beavers' effort against UW, going as far as to say that it was the best they played all season. He singled out Nashon Wright, Jaydon Grant, and Isaiah Dunn as guys who were really impressive against the pass.

INJURY UPDATES

- Smith is hopeful that wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey will be available for the Arizona State game. Lindsey has been dealing with a minor rib injury, but Smith doesn't expect him to be sidelined much longer.

- Receiver Kolby Taylor is also getting closer to a return per Smith. He wasn't ready to say he'd be back vs the Sun Devils, but he's optimistic.

- Linebacker Shemar Smith, who left the Cal game with an ankle injury, isn't likely to play against ASU. Smith noted that he can't change direction well enough yet and that he's still working his way back.

- Running back Jermar Jefferson, who was dinged up against the Huskies, isn't dealing with anything long term and will be good to go against ASU per Smith.