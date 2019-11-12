Hear from Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, line coach Jim Michalczik, quarterback Jake Luton, and lineman Blake Brandel as the quartet recaps the struggles against Washington and looks ahead to senior day against Arizona State.

Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

RELATED: Transfer Tuesday | 2020 offensive commit recap | Notes and Quotes from Smith's presser