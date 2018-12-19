BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Oregon State has added an excellent playmaker to the fold in Banning (Calif.) running back Taron Madison, who ranks as the No. 27 RB in the nation and the No. 54 overall recruit in the state of California. Over the course of his recruitment, the 6-foot-1, 192-pounder held offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Washington State. Madison will enroll early at OSU.

Quotable: "I'm super excited. I chose to commit to Oregon State because of the relationship I have with the coaches," Madison said. "They seriously love me. That led to me making the decision, and it's the best decision I'll ever make."

