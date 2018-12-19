BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football Signee: Simon Sandberg
Simon Sandberg announced his commitment to Oregon State on the eve of NSD, and he inked with the Beavers officially today. Sandberg played football in Sweden but wanted an opportunity to play college football in the United States, so he enrolled at City College of San Francisco during the summer of 2017. As a true freshman in 2017, Sandberg recorded 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. This season, Sandberg took a redshirt as he is recovering from injury. He tore his ACL over the summer and had surgery in August. Sandberg will enroll early at Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore.
Quotable: "I think it went well," Sandberg said following his OSU visit. "They showed me around and showed me everything that I really needed to see. I really loved it."
I had an amazing time on my official visit at @BeaverFootball! Thankful for the awesome weekend! @CoachTibs @LegiSuiaunoa @MikeDoc40 #GoBeavs #BTD19 pic.twitter.com/Cbba2Elz0Q— Simon Sandberg (@SandSimon96) November 5, 2018
I'm excited and happy to announce that I have received my second Division 1 offer from @BeaverFootball!@CoachTibs @CCSFFootball @coachjimcollins pic.twitter.com/hPBgTtAQxe— Simon Sandberg (@SandSimon96) October 27, 2018