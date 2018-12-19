BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Simon Sandberg announced his commitment to Oregon State on the eve of NSD, and he inked with the Beavers officially today. Sandberg played football in Sweden but wanted an opportunity to play college football in the United States, so he enrolled at City College of San Francisco during the summer of 2017. As a true freshman in 2017, Sandberg recorded 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. This season, Sandberg took a redshirt as he is recovering from injury. He tore his ACL over the summer and had surgery in August. Sandberg will enroll early at Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore.

Quotable: "I think it went well," Sandberg said following his OSU visit. "They showed me around and showed me everything that I really needed to see. I really loved it."

