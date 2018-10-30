BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State dished out an offer a few days ago to Simon Sandberg, a junior college defensive end who hails from Sweden.

Sandberg played football in Sweden but wanted an opportunity to play college football in the United States, so he enrolled at City College of San Francisco during the summer of 2017.

As a true freshman last year, Sandberg recorded 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. This season, Sandberg is redshirting as he is recovering from injury.