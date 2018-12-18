BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

City College of San Francisco (Calif.) defensive end Simon Sandberg has committed to Oregon State, giving the Beavers a 6-foot-4, 260-pounder along the defensive line.

Sandberg played football in Sweden but wanted an opportunity to play college football in the United States, so he enrolled at City College of San Francisco during the summer of 2017.

As a true freshman in 2017, Sandberg recorded 3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. This season, Sandberg took a redshirt as he is recovering from injury. He tore his ACL over the summer and had surgery in August.

Sandberg will enroll early at Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore.

He officially visited Oregon State in early November.

"I think it went well," Sandberg said following his visit. "They showed me around and showed me everything that I really needed to see. I really loved it."

Sandberg is from a city in Sweden that has a population of about 100,000 people, so he's familiar with a small town feel.

"I liked (Corvallis). I'm not from a huge town myself," he said. "The campus is kind of the main deal in the entire town. It basically makes out half of the town' population when in session."