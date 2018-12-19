BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Bend (Ore.) tight Luke Musgrave blew up in the month of June, as he went from zero scholarship offers from Oregon State, Oregon, Cal, UC Davis, and Utah State in the span of a week. But Musgrave decided on the Beavers, and he signed with OSU on National Signing Day. Musgrave caught 31 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.

Quotable: "I got to hang out with the in-state recruits, which was great," Musgrave said about his official visit. "I got to spend some time with those guys, and they seem awesome. I'm excited to be their teammates. They all seem like pretty great guys and they're all good football players. I'm excited.

