BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State Beavers Football Signee: Luke Musgrave
Bend (Ore.) tight Luke Musgrave blew up in the month of June, as he went from zero scholarship offers from Oregon State, Oregon, Cal, UC Davis, and Utah State in the span of a week. But Musgrave decided on the Beavers, and he signed with OSU on National Signing Day. Musgrave caught 31 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns as a senior.
Quotable: "I got to hang out with the in-state recruits, which was great," Musgrave said about his official visit. "I got to spend some time with those guys, and they seem awesome. I'm excited to be their teammates. They all seem like pretty great guys and they're all good football players. I'm excited.
I have decided to attend Oregon State University! I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, all my teammates, and all the college coaches who recruited me. I look forward to helping Build the Dam!!! #GOBEAVS #BTD19 #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/okcCKIqn6T— Luke Musgrave (@Luke_Musgrave19) June 19, 2018
Great home visit with @Coach_Smith @JakeCookus @CoachWozniakTE !!! T-5 days til I am a Beav!!! #BTD pic.twitter.com/6dEnxTlPMw— Luke Musgrave (@Luke_Musgrave19) December 15, 2018
Awesome home visit with @CoachWozniakTE and @Coach_Lindgren!! The ping-pong rematch will take place! pic.twitter.com/YsY1sbzO3D— Luke Musgrave (@Luke_Musgrave19) December 9, 2018
Ready to be a Beav!!! #BTD19 pic.twitter.com/yPIUxwMQvt— Luke Musgrave (@Luke_Musgrave19) December 4, 2018
Great run as a LavaBear!!! #LongBlueLine #BTD pic.twitter.com/9hSsvPI6bB— Luke Musgrave (@Luke_Musgrave19) November 4, 2018