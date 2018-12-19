BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Oakland (Calif.) Laney C.C. defensive tackle Jordan Whittley gave Oregon State a big commitment on December 3, choosing OSU over Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, and UCF. Whittley played running back in high school, but beefed up in a big way and moved to defensive line. He still considers himself a running back though, because he's "always in the backfield." Whittley comes in as a redshirt junior and will enroll at OSU in January of 2019.

Quotable: "It was a real home-y experience. It was an eye-opening experience," Whitley said of his OSU visit. "They welcomed me with open arms. It was a family vibe. I wasn't pressured to commit; nobody told me to commit. They weren't forcing that on me."

