BeaversEdge.com

Mission Viejo (Calif.) defensive back JoJo Forest took official visits to Oregon State and Washington State in October, and he mulled over both options for about a month. Forest committed on his birthday in November, giving OSU another talented, multi-faceted DB recruit in the 2019 class. And Forest has put pen to paper to sign with the OSU Beavers.

Quotable: "It was just the best fit for me," he said about the Beavers. "It felt like home when I went up there and I fell in love with everything. It was the best decision for me and my family."

