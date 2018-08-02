BeaversEdge.com

Ticker
Forest receives 'special' offer from Oregon State

Mission Viejo (Calif.) cornerback JoJo Forest has had a great summer on the recruiting front, landing offers from New Mexico, Utah State, Washington State, and UNLV.

"It's really good seeing my hard work is paying off. That's really good," Forest said.

His newest offer comes from the Oregon State Beavers, as he received the good news on Wednesday.

"It was really special. It's my second Pac-12 offer," Forest said. "It was really good to know that they believe in me. We've been talking for a while, and I have a real good connection with coach Burns."

