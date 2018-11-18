BeaversEdge.com

During Oregon State's game on Saturday, Mission Viejo (Calif.) cornerback JoJo Forest announced his decision to commit to the Beavers.

Obviously, Forest didn't call up the staff during the game to let him know of his decision. Forest told the coaching staff on Thursday, and let his friends know at his birthday celebration on Saturday. Right after he let his friends know, he posted his commitment on social media.

"I called [Michael] Pitre and [Greg] Burns, the ones who recruited me heavily," Forest said regarding when he committed to the staff on Thursday. "They were super excited. The whole defensive staff called me; they were fired up. They said I make them a lot better and were ready for me to announce it and make it official."



During Forest's recruitment, he took official visits to Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah State.

"It was just the best fit for me," he said about the Beavers. "It felt like home when I went up there and I fell in love with everything. It was the best decision for me and my family."

Forest is listed as an athlete on his Rivals profile, and he could play anywhere in the defensive backfield for Oregon State -- safety, nickel, cornerback. The Beavers will likely start Forest out at cornerback.

OSU has Forest, Alex Austin, and Wynston Russell committed at corner, and they would like to add a safety or two in this class. Enter Akili Arnold, who is one of OSU's top targets and is Forest's high school teammate.

Forest plans to help the Beavers round out the 2019 class as a recruit turned recruiter.

"Of course. I'm going to try to have us have the best recruiting class that we can and come in and change things around -- get it rolling," he said.

And adding Arnold is Forest's No. 1 priority.

"I've started [recruiting him] ever since I announced it," Forest said. "I was with him yesterday for my birthday celebration, and that's all we talked about -- him trying to go to college with me."