BeaversEdge.com

Coos Bay (Ore.) Marshfield defensive end Cory Stover inked with the Beavers on National Signing Day, giving Oregon State a very versatile, athletic, and long football player. Stover is expected to come in on the defensive line, but he's talented as a tight end as well. At 6-foot-7, 225-pounds, Stover is not an instant impact type guy as he'll need to beef up to rush the passer in the Pac-12, but he has a very high ceiling. Stover also had an offer from Cal before committing to Oregon State in May of 2018.

Quotable: "One of my favorite things is how you can be comfortable around everyone, and the coaches are all great people," Stover said about OSU. "Coach Smith is one the the best guys I’ve ever met, and all of their outlooks as us not just being players, but how they are laying our foundations outside of football to make us better men later on down the road is awesome."

