BeaversEdge.com

Cory Stover on why he loves Oregon State
Coos Bay (Ore.) Marshfield defensive end Cory Stover was one of the Beavers' first commits of the 2019 class. He's visited Oregon State a handful of times since his pledge, and his latest trip to Corvallis was for his official visit.
Stover spent the weekend at OSU for an all-expenses paid visit, and he had a great time.
"This visit was awesome," Stover said. "We got to learn more about the school and football program and most importantly about what we want to pursue for a career going forward. The Forestry program is great, and I got to sit down and learn more on that."
