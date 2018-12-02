BeaversEdge.com

Coos Bay (Ore.) Marshfield defensive end Cory Stover was one of the Beavers' first commits of the 2019 class. He's visited Oregon State a handful of times since his pledge, and his latest trip to Corvallis was for his official visit.

Stover spent the weekend at OSU for an all-expenses paid visit, and he had a great time.

"This visit was awesome," Stover said. "We got to learn more about the school and football program and most importantly about what we want to pursue for a career going forward. The Forestry program is great, and I got to sit down and learn more on that."