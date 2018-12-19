BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

West Salem (Ore.) speedster Anthony Gould has inked with the Oregon State Beavers, and he will enroll at OSU in January. Gould was Oregon State's second commitment of the 2019 class, pledging to the Beavers on March 23. Gould is a dynamic playmaker in the return game and from his slot receiver position.

Quotable: "Oregon State had some struggles but there were good signs with the offense and the play calling," Gould said. "Talking with the coaches, they knew that it would not be an easy job to turn the program around right away. They were very vocal that it starts with the class of '19 and so on to get things turned around."

