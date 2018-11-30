Oregon State Recruiting News: Gould previews visit; OSU in Clark's top 5
DON'T MISS: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription! (WHILE SUPPLIES LAST)
Salem (Ore.) West Salem wide receiver Anthony Gould is one of six prospects who will be officially visiting Oregon State this weekend. For BeaversEdge.com's visitor preview, click here.
Gould has been committed to the Beavers since March and has loved every second of being an OSU pledge.
"Being committed has been amazing," Gould said. "All of the love from the fan base and the coaches has been surreal."
The Beavers had a struggle of a 2018 season as they went 2-10, but there weren't high expectations in year one of Jonathan Smith's rebuild at OSU.
"Oregon State had some struggles but there were good signs with the offense and the play calling," Gould said. "Talking with the coaches, they knew that it would not be an easy job to turn the program around right away. They were very vocal that it starts with the class of '19 and so on to get things turned around."
As for Gould's senior year at West Salem, he put up some big numbers, catching 47 passes for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as running for 612 yards on 43 carries and six touchdowns.
"My senior season was great," Gould added. "I didn’t accomplish my goal of winning a state title, but it was great."
Clark places Oregon State in top 5
Torrance (Calif.) El Camino C.C. wide receiver Trevon Clark was committed to Oregon State from June to October but decommitted as things started to heat up for him.
He announced his top five schools on Thursday, and Iowa State, Cal, Oregon State, UCLA, and Kansas made the cut.
Oregon State defensive backs coach Greg Burns visited El Camino C.C. earlier this week.
This season, Clark 57 passes for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games.
Here my Top 5 Recruitment still open🙏🏽 No order #CalGang🐻#RockChalk 🔴🔵#GoBruins🐻💛#GoCyclones🌪#GoBeavs⚫️🔶 pic.twitter.com/tu9yATkQg9— Trevon Clark (@trevon2221) November 29, 2018
Another new 2020 QB offer in Arizona
Oregon State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren has been busy in the state of Arizona this week. He offered 2020 quarterback Will Plummer from Gilbert (Ariz.) on Wednesday, and JD Johnson from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle announced an Oregon State offer on Thursday.
Honored to have received an offer from Oregon State University⚫️🔶 #GoBeavers pic.twitter.com/oq5s0TG7MA— JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) November 30, 2018
Is Oregon State the leader for Liku?
There's less than three weeks until the December 19 National Signing Period begins, which is when Oakland (Calif.) two-way lineman Siale Liku plans to sign. However, coaching changes have affected his recruitment.