Salem (Ore.) West Salem wide receiver Anthony Gould is one of six prospects who will be officially visiting Oregon State this weekend. For BeaversEdge.com's visitor preview, click here.

Gould has been committed to the Beavers since March and has loved every second of being an OSU pledge.

"Being committed has been amazing," Gould said. "All of the love from the fan base and the coaches has been surreal."

The Beavers had a struggle of a 2018 season as they went 2-10, but there weren't high expectations in year one of Jonathan Smith's rebuild at OSU.

"Oregon State had some struggles but there were good signs with the offense and the play calling," Gould said. "Talking with the coaches, they knew that it would not be an easy job to turn the program around right away. They were very vocal that it starts with the class of '19 and so on to get things turned around."

As for Gould's senior year at West Salem, he put up some big numbers, catching 47 passes for 1,013 yards and 14 touchdowns, as well as running for 612 yards on 43 carries and six touchdowns.

"My senior season was great," Gould added. "I didn’t accomplish my goal of winning a state title, but it was great."