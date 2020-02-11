RUNDOWN: Following an impressive win over then No.14 Oregon, the million-dollar question facing Wayne Tinkle's team is can they sustain success? Simply put, the Jekyll-Hyde narrative fits this squad very well as they've proven they can beat the top teams in the conference (wins vs Colorado, Oregon, Stanford, & Arizona), but have dropped too many contests against opponents they should have beaten. With that being said, it's gut-check time the rest of the season as the Beavers need to go on an impressive run to end the season if they're hoping for the postseason. OSU's Quadrant 1 wins will keep them on the radar of the bubble, but they need to string wins together and finish the regular season on a high note. The task of sweeping the mountain schools at home is daunting, but if the Beavers want to keep pace and keep their tournament hopes alive, a sweep is a must. Look for the Beavers to give everything they've got these next two games in Gill...

ON DECK: Fri. Feb.14th @ USC 7 p.m. Pac-12 LA - Mon. Feb. 17th @ UCLA 6 p.m. ESPN2

RUNDOWN: After dropping a heartbreaker against Arizona in overtime on Sunday, and announcing the news that star freshman Kennedy Brown would be lost for the season with a knee injury, it's safe to say the past 48 hours haven't been great for Scott Rueck and Co. It was all jubilation in Corvallis following Mikayla Pivec's game-winning shot to beat Arizona State last Friday night, but the mood has definitely soured in the days since. With the Wildcats knocking off the Beavers, OSU now finds itself on the outside looking in as far as a first-round bye goes in the Pac-12 WBB Tournament. The Beavers would need the Wildcats to lose a game along the way and hope the tiebreaker goes in their favor should it come down to that. However, the Wildcats have a fortuitous schedule down the stretch compared to the Beavs and it may be out of reach for the team to land a top-four seed with five losses already. With Oregon, UCLA, and Stanford breaking away from the pack, the Beavers can hope for an Arizona slip up along the way that could boost them back into contention for the all-important bye. In terms of the bigger picture, it's going to be interesting to see how the team adapts in the wake of the Brown injury. While her offense hadn't become consistent, Brown was a rebounding force (7.5 per game) that won't be easy to replace. Look for Rueck to perhaps give Maddie Washington and Patricia Morris more run as they'll need to look to fill the production void. This weekend will be challenging without a doubt, but it's possible the Beavers could make up some ground standings wise as it's not a reach to think the second-place Bruins could lose a pair of games this weekend. Look for the Beavers to bounce back and have a big weekend in Tinseltown.

RELATED: Slocum a top-10 finalist for Lieberman Award | Kennedy Brown out for the remainder of the season with torn ACL