CORVALLIS – Oregon State freshman standout Kennedy Brown will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in her left knee, the team announced Monday. Brown will undergo surgery in the near future.

Brown suffered the injury during Friday’s win over Arizona State.

The Derby, Kansas native had started every game of the season prior to her injury, averaging 27.7 minutes per contest. The forward was putting up 6.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game on the season and is second in the Pac-12 in blocks. Brown amassed 50 rebounds over the five games prior to her injury and sits fourth on Oregon State’s freshman blocks list with 33.

Prior to joining the Beavers, Brown was a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic participant in high school. She was a two-time Kansas Player of the Year and led Derby High to its first-ever 6A state title.

The freshman also took the time to donate her hair to Locks of Love after Sunday’s Dam Cancer game against Arizona.

Brown’s injury comes three months after Oregon State lost junior forward Taya Corosdale for the season due to a hamstring injury.

The Beavers will hit the road next week, as they head south to take on USC on Friday.

Oregon State Athletics