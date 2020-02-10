Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State star Destiny Slocum has been named as one of 10 candidates for this year’s Lieberman Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Now in its twenty-first year, the award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Slocum, who was a finalist for the Lieberman Award last season, is also on the watch lists for the Naismith Trophy and Wade Award. She leads the Beavers with 14.6 points per game this season and has a team-best 118 assists on the year.

Overall, Slocum has 475 assists in her collegiate career, good for 20th among active players in the nation, and the highest total by any non-senior. She posted her fourth career point-assist double-double on Sunday and has gone over 20 points 15 times in her two seasons with the Beavers.

Among Slocum’s career accolades is AP All-America Honorable Mention and All-Pac-12 honors last season, as well as National Freshman of the Year and All-Big Ten Second Team recognition during her freshman campaign at Maryland.

In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, February 14 via www.hoophallawards.com.

The Beavers will hit the road this week, as they head south to take on USC on Friday.

Oregon State Athletics