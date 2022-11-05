1. Running Game Leads The Way

Despite the loss, Oregon State’s running game was the focal point of the offensive attack as Damien Martinez (19 carries for 107 yards), Deshaun Fenwick (five carries for 37 yards and two scores), and Jam Griffin (eight carries for 38 yards). With the Beavers unable to generate much of a passing attack throughout the evening, they had to lean on the trio of backs to keep the offense on the field and scoring points. OSU’s ground-based attack was arguably the most one-dimensional its been all season, yet Martinez and Fenwick averaged 5.6 and 7.4 yards per carry, respectively, while Griffin averaged 4.8 yards per tote. The running game was something to hang your hat on if you’re OSU, especially early on, but this game was a prime example of how being one-dimensional isn’t going to get wins on the road against good Pac-12 teams. The Beavers have something special in Martinez, and Griffin and Fenwick have been stellar in their roles, but all too similar to last season, the run game can’t carry the weight all the time if this team is going to reach a higher level…

2. Oregon State's Quarterback Play Isn't Good Enough

Oregon State needs Chance Nolan back in a big way… Ben Gulbranson finished with a season-low 87 passing yards and there’s no question the lack of an aerial attack is a big part of why the Beavers came up just short in this contest. OSU boasts one of the deeper if not the deepest running back rooms in the conference and they’ll put you in a position to win a good amount of games. However, you’ve got to have offensive balance to keep a decent defense like UW’s honest and the Beavers were almost a non-factor in the passing game tonight. Taking a look at Gulbranson’s last four starts: 20-of-29 for 250 yards and two touchdowns vs Stanford (W) 12-of-24 for 141 yards one touchdown and one interception vs WSU (W) 14-of-22 for 202 yards and two touchdowns vs Colorado (W) 12-of-19 for 87 yards vs Washington (L) Now comparatively, let’s look at Chance Nolan’s line’s through the first four games: 14-of-23 for for 251 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions vs Boise (W) 14-of-27 for 219 yards and one touchdown vs Fresno (W) 19-of-25 for 276 yards and four touchdowns vs MSU (W) 17-of-29 for 167 yards and four interceptions vs USC (L) Given that Nolan was named the starter coming out of camp, now is the time we’ll see him re-take the quarterback job given that he’s returned to full health. There’s definetly a case that Gulbranson is more cautious with the ball than Nolan, but Nolan offers a much higher ceiling when it comes to deep ball accuracy, mobility in the pocket, pocket awareness, chemistry with the receivers, and much more… The notion that perhaps Gulbranson was a better fit could have been made with three straight wins, but this matchup against UW, throwing for less than 100 yards while UW nearly put up 300, is a huge reason why the Beavs came up on the losing end… Lastly, it’s worth mentioning again… what would Oregon State’s record be if they had stellar quarterback play in all nine games this year?

3. Michael Penix Jr. Far Too Efficient

If the original weather forecast panned out with heavy rains throughout the game it may have drastically changed what UW could have accomplished in the passing game, but outside of some occasionally strong winds, it was dry and cold. This played to UW’s strengths as a passing-first team and would allow Michael Penix Jr. to finish with nearly 300 yards on 30-52 passing. UW was able to finish with 9.9 yards per completion and their receivers continued to find separation downfield to get open, especially on 3rd-down; the Beavers on the other hand would finish with less than 90 yards passing as Gulbranson completed just 12-19 passes and did not record a passing touchdown. The overall performance by Penix is certainly not his best so far this season but it was the way in which he often looked comfortable and relaxed in the pocket that allowed him to be as efficient as he was on the night. When the game was in the balance late, it was Penix who put the team on his back during what would become the 18-play, 92-yard game-winning drive.

4. Missed Opportunities In The Redzone

While it is always easier to make decisions in hindsight, the Beavers are likely regretting the decision to go for two different 4th-down conversions early in the game while they were in borderline field goal range both times. OSU had already established early momentum following a nice opening-drive touchdown to go up by seven points – arguably the best start on the road so far this season. At the time the Beavers had the potential to keep their foot on the gas by electing to try for the field goals to go up 13-0. Head coach Jonathan Smith made it clear in the post-game press conference that the team wanted to be aggressive at every opportunity which factored into the decision-making process. OSU would ultimately finish 2-for-4 in the redzone on the night. Many fans might applaud the guts and risk of having their team be aggressive but in a game where every possession mattered, it was ultimately the Huskies who were able to win on a last-second field goal…. Making those six potential points all the more important and memorable…

5. Beavers Unable To Generate Consistent Pass Rush

One of the up-and-coming bright spots so far on the year has been the strong, consistent play by the OSU defense. Tonight’s game was a bit of a different story. For much of the game the Beavers were unable to get consistent pressure against Penix Jr. who as a result looked mostly comfortable from within the pocket and it allowed it the time necessary to make his reads before finding the open receiver. As a team, the Beavers recorded zero sacks and only two tackles for loss, which resulted in the Huskies losing just three yards on the night. This looked like a much different front-seven compared to the team that was playing so proficiently in previous games. Some credit is owed to the athletic offensive line of UW for holding their own, but it was clear throughout the game that the Beavers were unable to generate the consistent pass rush that we have gotten used to seeing so far this season.

6. Easton Mascarenas Makes A Big-Time Play

In terms of positives, Easton Mascarenas made arguably the best play of the first half and gave the team a massive boost of momentum when he intercepted Penix Jr. just before the end of the half and returned it 37 yards for the score, putting the Beavers up 14-7. Given that OSU had left at least six points on the board in the first half, that pick-six was enormous as it gave the Beavers an advantage heading into the break with UW set to get the ball to open the second half… While it didn’t end up being a difference-maker, I think it’s very important to recognize a young OSU defender making a huge play on the road…

7. 3rd & 4th Down Defense Proves Costly

If you looked at the box score and saw that the Beaver defense forced UW to 18 3rd-down attempts you might think that they did an excellent job of making it difficult for UW to convert. However, when you look closer we see that the Beavers allowed the Huskies to convert 11-18 of those 3rd-down attempts and most of the conversions were for five yards or longer, including a 3rd-and-16 conversion on a screenplay that would eventually lead to the first points of the game for the Huskies. Forcing an opponent to 3rd-down is already a difficult task, let alone 18 different times in the same game. It becomes almost impossible to win a game when the opponent is able to convert over half of their attempts, especially from long distance. It was clear during the game that as UW kept converting their 3rd-downs, the Beaver defense began to look fatigued and UW slowly began to take advantage play after play.

8. Two Very Different Styles Of Play Amid Conditions

As mentioned earlier, the weather coming into the game was a big talking point and it was originally supposed to have a larger impact than it did. Despite this, we saw two very different styles of play between the two teams. The Beavers dominated on the ground (40 rushing attempts), scoring both of their touchdowns on offense. The Huskies, however, dominated in the passing game en route to 52 passing attempts. When the weather turned out to be relatively minor, both teams were able to demonstrate their strengths and play the style of football they are comfortable with. OSU had a very impressive performance on the ground and looked sharp, but it was ultimately the crisp passing, especially during the final Husky drive of the game, that gave them the upper hand.

9. Penalties Loom Large

All told, Oregon State ended up being called for nine penalties for a total of 81 yards, but the final two offensive penalties proved to be the nail in the coffin. Now granted, you could make the claim that UW’s penalties were just as impactful, case and point with a Gulbranson sack that was called for a facemask penalty that allowed the Beavers to score when otherwise would have been a punt, but regardless, OSU’s penalties came at brutally tough moments. With the Beavers putting together a decent offensive drive with just over five minutes left in the fourth, and facing a 2nd and 8 from the UW 39, they got called for a false start (Taliese Fuaga) and a delay of game (Gulbranson) on back-to-back plays. Those two penalties zapped all momentum from that drive as the Beavers were forced to punt the ball back to UW, not touching it again on offense until it was all but over…

10. Defense Loses Steam On Final Drive

While Smith and linebacker Omar Speights noted postgame that they didn’t think the Beavers lost a little steam on the final defensive drive, I think when you consider it was Washington’s largest drive of the night (92 yards) you have to consider the strong possibility that OSU’s defense just ran out of gas playing chase with UW’s receivers. After OSU was forced to abandon its promising scoring drive with just over five minutes left in the fourth, it was up to the defense to at the very least force overtime, yet that final drive is when Penix and the UW passing attack looked the most comfortable. Even with the game tied under five, you still liked the Beavers’ chances of at least forcing overtime considering that the Huskies had to start the drive on their own three. The defense has been the strength of this team so far this season, but that final drive the lackluster offense needed them to come up with one more stop and they just didn’t have enough in the tank.