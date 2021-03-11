BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Talks 10-1 Start, Previews Oregon

With the No. 16 Oregon State baseball team (10-1) set to open Pac-12 play against the Oregon Ducks (6-2) at Goss Stadium this weekend, BeaversEdge.com previews of the matchup...

- The Beavers have won the last three Pac-12 and season series between the two teams.

Oregon State Takes 2-of-3 vs Oregon

-> While the Beavers have been on a roll as of late, winning their last 10 contests, the competition is about to get tougher.

The Beavers cruised through their early nonconference slate with Kansas State being the lone blemish in the season opener, but the competition wasn't exactly elite. Between KSU, Gonzaga, New Mexico, Grand Canyon, & BYU, the Lobos have the highest RPI at 53.

Oregon meanwhile, enters this Pac-12 opening series with the second-best RPI in the conference (13) and figures to offer the Beavers (27th in RPI) a decent challenge at Goss Stadium this weekend.

The Beavers are the deeper and more talented team, but Oregon is coming off an impressive four-game sweep of then-No. 7 UCSB, so it figures to be a good weekend of baseball. OSU also has the advantage of being a tad more seasoned this year as they've played three more games than the Ducks...

I expect the Beavers to win the series, but I think there's a chance Oregon can snag a game...