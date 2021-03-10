BeaversEdge - MBB Recruiting: Beavers Showing Interest In 2021 SF Glenn Taylor

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

While the Oregon State men's basketball team is largely focused on playing UCLA on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament, the coaching staff is staying aggressive behind the scenes on the recruiting trail as the Beavers are showing interest in 2021 SF Glenn Taylor.

According to Jake Lieberman, Oregon State has recently entered Taylor's recruitment as the 6-foot-6, 185-pounder remains uncommitted as a part of the 2021 class.

Taylor, who boasts offers from 12 schools including USC, Washington State, San Diego State, and others, is currently in the midst of a senior season where he's averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He's shooting 56% from the floor, 31% from behind-the-arc, and 73% from the free-throw line.

With the Beavers having just shooting guard Dashawn Davis currently in the fold in the 2021 class, there's no question that being able to add another piece would advantageous... OSU has yet to offer Taylor, but given that they're engaged and entering the mix, his recruitment will be something to keep an eye on...

