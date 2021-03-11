PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

San Juan Capistrano (CA) shooting guard Alpha Chibambe picked up his Oregon State offer at the end of 2020, and has been consistently hearing from the Beavers since.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard has turned a lot of heads recently with his play on the court, and more schools are starting to contact him.

BeaversEdge spoke with Chibambe to get the latest on his recruitment, his relationship with the Oregon State staff, and more.