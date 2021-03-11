2022 Alpha Chibambe Shares The Latest On Recruitment, Oregon State Interest
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
San Juan Capistrano (CA) shooting guard Alpha Chibambe picked up his Oregon State offer at the end of 2020, and has been consistently hearing from the Beavers since.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard has turned a lot of heads recently with his play on the court, and more schools are starting to contact him.
BeaversEdge spoke with Chibambe to get the latest on his recruitment, his relationship with the Oregon State staff, and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news