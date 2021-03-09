BeaversEdge - Tight End Signee JT Byrne Ready To Hit The Field

It's been nearly three full months since Carmel (CA) tight end JT Byrne made things official with Oregon State, and many more months since the 6-foot-6, 230-pound playmaker was able to step on the field for a game.

The long wait is finally over a two in-state signees Damir Collins and Henry Buckles got to kick off their seasons this past weekend, with Byrne and the state of California up next.

"We're ramping up for a mini football season, so I am pumped about that," said Byrne. "I've been getting the early season soreness out of the way. I haven't done a lot of this stuff in a year, so it feels really good."

A lot of work has gone into preparation for the season, and Byrne has been soaking in every bit of what will be his final high school season while also preparing himself for the next level.

"We have had practice about three times a week, and I have just been trying to be really in touch with everything that is going on with the team," Byrne said. "I lift and do sprint work about every day, I am trying to stay right around the weight I am now because this is what Oregon State wants me at."

Even though he will only get half of what he is used to, Byrne still has goals to make an impact as a leader on the field.

"Even if we only get three or four games, I really just want to be a good leader and help the younger guys be prepared for the future," said Byrne. "Also, I hate losing, so I will just be trying my best to win the games."

As move in day gets closer, Byrne is set on improving every day so he can be ready to go for fall camp.

"I feel good, my body feels good, I am getting faster, and I am going to make some strides and get better before I get out there in June."