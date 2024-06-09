Oregon State Baseball Super Regional G2 vs Kentucky: LIVE UPDATES
No. 15 Oregon State (45-15) vs No. 2 Kentucky (44-14)
Kentucky Proud Park - Lexington, KY
Kentucky leads series 1-0
Sunday 6 p.m. - Expected Pitchers: Jacob Kmatz (3.29 ERA, 7-2) vs Mason Moore (5.02 ERA, 9-3) or Dominic Niman (6.24 ERA, 8-4)
TV: ESPNU/ESPN+
Radio: Beaver Sports Network
Quick Hits
- Oregon State is playing in its ninth NCAA Super Regional, but just the second away from home. OSU visited Nashville in 2011, losing in two games to Vanderbilt.
- Oregon State is 6-3 in elimination games under Mitch Canham.
- The Beavers were shut out for the first time this season in game one. Prior to Saturday, the last shutout by an opponent came in a 2-0 loss to Oregon on April 7, 2023.
- Oregon State has been shut out just nine times during Canham's five-year tenure with the Beavers, while doing so to opponents 18 times. Six of the 18 have come in 2024.
- Travis Bazzana drew his 75th walk of the season Saturday, and is one shy of equaling Adley Rutschman's program-record 76 in 2019.
- Bazzana's 75 walks rank second nationally, trailing Nick Kurtz's (Wake Forest) 78.
- Bazzana already holds the program's career record for walks with 179.
- The Beavers drew four walks as a team, and have 385 on the year. That's five away from breaking the OSU single-season record of 389 set in 2022.
- Elijah Hainline extended his hit streak to four games with a second-inning single Saturday. He is 7-for-16 with a double, triple and home run during the streak. He has scored five runs and driven in three over that stretch.
- Oregon State has scored 516 runs this season, two shy of equaling the 2018 Beavers' single-season program record.
- OSU has now given up 10 or more runs nine times this season, with seven coming away from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
- Saturday's game marked just the third this season with three hits or less for the Beavers, who are second in the Pac-12 with 609 on the year.
- The 10-run loss was just the second year this year by double digits, following a 17-4 defeat to USC on March 29. The Beavers reeled off eight consecutive wins after that loss.
- Laif Palmer made his first appearance since April 21 in Saturday's loss. He went a season-long 1 2/3 innings and struck out two.
- Sunday's game is the latest local start time for the Beavers since OSU squared off with California at 10:15 p.m. PT at the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. Oregon State won that game, 3-1.
- OSU is 31-6 when scoring first.
- The Beavers have won at least 45 games for the ninth time in program history, and the second under Mitch Canham.
