- Oregon State is playing in its ninth NCAA Super Regional, but just the second away from home. OSU visited Nashville in 2011, losing in two games to Vanderbilt.

- Oregon State is 6-3 in elimination games under Mitch Canham.

- The Beavers were shut out for the first time this season in game one. Prior to Saturday, the last shutout by an opponent came in a 2-0 loss to Oregon on April 7, 2023.

- Oregon State has been shut out just nine times during Canham's five-year tenure with the Beavers, while doing so to opponents 18 times. Six of the 18 have come in 2024.

- Travis Bazzana drew his 75th walk of the season Saturday, and is one shy of equaling Adley Rutschman's program-record 76 in 2019.

- Bazzana's 75 walks rank second nationally, trailing Nick Kurtz's (Wake Forest) 78.

- Bazzana already holds the program's career record for walks with 179.

- The Beavers drew four walks as a team, and have 385 on the year. That's five away from breaking the OSU single-season record of 389 set in 2022.

- Elijah Hainline extended his hit streak to four games with a second-inning single Saturday. He is 7-for-16 with a double, triple and home run during the streak. He has scored five runs and driven in three over that stretch.

- Oregon State has scored 516 runs this season, two shy of equaling the 2018 Beavers' single-season program record.

- OSU has now given up 10 or more runs nine times this season, with seven coming away from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

- Saturday's game marked just the third this season with three hits or less for the Beavers, who are second in the Pac-12 with 609 on the year.

- The 10-run loss was just the second year this year by double digits, following a 17-4 defeat to USC on March 29. The Beavers reeled off eight consecutive wins after that loss.

- Laif Palmer made his first appearance since April 21 in Saturday's loss. He went a season-long 1 2/3 innings and struck out two.

- Sunday's game is the latest local start time for the Beavers since OSU squared off with California at 10:15 p.m. PT at the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. Oregon State won that game, 3-1.

- OSU is 31-6 when scoring first.

- The Beavers have won at least 45 games for the ninth time in program history, and the second under Mitch Canham.