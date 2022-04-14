 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Long Beach State
Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Long Beach State

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team (24-7, 10-5 Pac-12) set to face Long Beach State (15-16, 5-7) for a three-game series starting on Thursday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

Long Beach State vs No. 3 Oregon State

Goss Stadium at Coleman Field; Corvallis, Ore.

Thursday- 5:35 p.m.

RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Marques Johnson (0-0, 3.97)

Friday - 5:35 pm

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (7-0, 1.70) vs. TBA

Saturday - 1:35 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (5-0, 3.52) vs. RHP Zach Voelker (4-1, 3.33)

TV: OSUBeavers.com Live Stream

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network

Quick Hits

- Oregon State and Long Beach State are meeting for just the 14th time on Thursday, and in the first matchup since 2011.

- LBSU holds a 9-4 series advantage and 2-1 mark in games played in Corvallis. The 2010 series at Goss is the only time LBSU has played in Corvallis.

- Oregon State did not issue a walk during the series sweep of USC. The Beavers are the only team in the country to go three straight without issuing a walk this season.

- OSU has a team ERA of 2.32 ERA in 66 innings during the month of April. The staff has struck out 74 to just 12 walks issued during the month.

- The Beavers' April team WHIP is 0.94.

- The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 allowing just 4.3 runs per game, trailing only UCLA (3.5). OSU ranks first in the conference and 10th nationally with a plus-4.4 scoring margin.

- OSU is 14-2 in non-conference games this season.

- Garret Forrester enters with the team's longest hit streak at six games, where he is 12-for-23 with six RBI. He has five consecutive multiple-hit efforts during the streak.

- Jacob Melton recorded three RBI in the series sweep of USC, extending his Pac-12 lead to 44. Travis Bazzana ranks third with 34.

- OSU boasts three of the top seven walk leaders in the Pac-12: No. 1 Forrester (35), No. 2 Justin Boyd (29) and No. 4 (tied) Wade Meckler (26).

- As a team, the Beavers have drawn the most walks in the league at 182. OSU ranks ninth nationally.

- OSU, with 44 stolen bases, is second in the Pac-12 to UCLA's 50. The 44 are the team's most since swiping 51 in 2018.

- Oregon State has gone errorless in four consecutive games and six of the last seven.

- OSU now hosts eight straight at home.

By The Numbers

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings 
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

3rd

Baseball America

5th

Collegiate Baseball

16th

Perfect Game

5th

USA Today

2nd

NCBWA

2nd

Pac-12 Standings 

----

