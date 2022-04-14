Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Long Beach State

With the Oregon State baseball team (24-7, 10-5 Pac-12) set to face Long Beach State (15-16, 5-7) for a three-game series starting on Thursday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State and Long Beach State are meeting for just the 14th time on Thursday, and in the first matchup since 2011.

- LBSU holds a 9-4 series advantage and 2-1 mark in games played in Corvallis. The 2010 series at Goss is the only time LBSU has played in Corvallis.

- Oregon State did not issue a walk during the series sweep of USC. The Beavers are the only team in the country to go three straight without issuing a walk this season.

- OSU has a team ERA of 2.32 ERA in 66 innings during the month of April. The staff has struck out 74 to just 12 walks issued during the month.

- The Beavers' April team WHIP is 0.94.

- The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 allowing just 4.3 runs per game, trailing only UCLA (3.5). OSU ranks first in the conference and 10th nationally with a plus-4.4 scoring margin.

- OSU is 14-2 in non-conference games this season.

- Garret Forrester enters with the team's longest hit streak at six games, where he is 12-for-23 with six RBI. He has five consecutive multiple-hit efforts during the streak.

- Jacob Melton recorded three RBI in the series sweep of USC, extending his Pac-12 lead to 44. Travis Bazzana ranks third with 34.

- OSU boasts three of the top seven walk leaders in the Pac-12: No. 1 Forrester (35), No. 2 Justin Boyd (29) and No. 4 (tied) Wade Meckler (26).

- As a team, the Beavers have drawn the most walks in the league at 182. OSU ranks ninth nationally.

- OSU, with 44 stolen bases, is second in the Pac-12 to UCLA's 50. The 44 are the team's most since swiping 51 in 2018.

- Oregon State has gone errorless in four consecutive games and six of the last seven.

- OSU now hosts eight straight at home.