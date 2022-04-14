Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Long Beach State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State baseball team (24-7, 10-5 Pac-12) set to face Long Beach State (15-16, 5-7) for a three-game series starting on Thursday evening, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
MORE: JT Daniels Chooses WVU | A Closer Look At OSU's TE Offers | Nuggets From Oregon State's 12th Spring Practice | Steven Kwan Delivers Again For Cleveland | Eric Reveno Joins Oregon State Men’s Basketball Staff
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Long Beach State vs No. 3 Oregon State
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field; Corvallis, Ore.
Thursday- 5:35 p.m.
RHP Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Marques Johnson (0-0, 3.97)
Friday - 5:35 pm
LHP Cooper Hjerpe (7-0, 1.70) vs. TBA
Saturday - 1:35 p.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (5-0, 3.52) vs. RHP Zach Voelker (4-1, 3.33)
TV: OSUBeavers.com Live Stream
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network
Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Long Beach State are meeting for just the 14th time on Thursday, and in the first matchup since 2011.
- LBSU holds a 9-4 series advantage and 2-1 mark in games played in Corvallis. The 2010 series at Goss is the only time LBSU has played in Corvallis.
- Oregon State did not issue a walk during the series sweep of USC. The Beavers are the only team in the country to go three straight without issuing a walk this season.
- OSU has a team ERA of 2.32 ERA in 66 innings during the month of April. The staff has struck out 74 to just 12 walks issued during the month.
- The Beavers' April team WHIP is 0.94.
- The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 allowing just 4.3 runs per game, trailing only UCLA (3.5). OSU ranks first in the conference and 10th nationally with a plus-4.4 scoring margin.
- OSU is 14-2 in non-conference games this season.
- Garret Forrester enters with the team's longest hit streak at six games, where he is 12-for-23 with six RBI. He has five consecutive multiple-hit efforts during the streak.
- Jacob Melton recorded three RBI in the series sweep of USC, extending his Pac-12 lead to 44. Travis Bazzana ranks third with 34.
- OSU boasts three of the top seven walk leaders in the Pac-12: No. 1 Forrester (35), No. 2 Justin Boyd (29) and No. 4 (tied) Wade Meckler (26).
- As a team, the Beavers have drawn the most walks in the league at 182. OSU ranks ninth nationally.
- OSU, with 44 stolen bases, is second in the Pac-12 to UCLA's 50. The 44 are the team's most since swiping 51 in 2018.
- Oregon State has gone errorless in four consecutive games and six of the last seven.
- OSU now hosts eight straight at home.
By The Numbers
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
3rd
|
Baseball America
|
5th
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
16th
|
Perfect Game
|
5th
|
USA Today
|
2nd
|
NCBWA
|
2nd
Pac-12 Standings
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.