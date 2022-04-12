NUGGETS From Oregon State's 12th Spring Practice
- Despite some much warmer weather last week, a slushy rain forced Tuesday morning’s practice into the Truax Indoor Center as Oregon State prepares for Saturday’s spring game.
- It was a lighter practice, so we didn’t get to see as much to report, a snow day of sorts. Here’s everything that happened:
- Chance Nolan ran with the first team, Tristan Gebbia with the second team, and Ben Gulbranson third.
-It was pretty hard to get a good look at the quarterbacks with the entire roster practicing on one field with it being indoors, but Gulbranson again had a nice scramble on a bootleg where he out-ran a linebacker to the corner and got upfield. His legs are real.
-The offense got some dedicated goal-line work, Luke Musgrave snagged a touchdown in the right corner of the end zone, followed by a Jack Colletto package TD. Sione Lolohea made a nice tackle on the goal line in one of the defensive stops.
Here's a look at the 1st team offense:
QB: Chance Nolan
RB: Deshaun Fenwick/ Damien Martinez
WR: Treshaun Harrison, Anthony Gould, & Tyjon Lindsey
TE: Luke Musgrave
LT: Joshua Gray
LG: Marco Brewer
C: Jake Levengood
RG: Brandon Kipper
RT: Taliese Fuaga
----
