REPORT: Georgia QB Transfer JT Daniels Picks West Virginia

Daniel's decision comes just days after making a trip to Morgantown. The former five-star quarterback prospect made a trip to Corvallis on March 10 before making a trip to Missouri at the end of March. He heads to Morgantown with what has been an underwhelming career so far based on his five-star rating coming out of high school. So far in his career, he has completed 63.8% of his passes (389-for-610) for 4,840-yards, 32 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

The highly-anticipated decision of Georgia QB transfer JT Daniels is finally in. The Santa Ana, California native has made the choice of enrolling at West Virginia upon graduating from the University of Georgia in May according to ESPN's Pete Thamel . It will be Daniels' third program since 2018 as he spent the first two years of his collegiate career with the USC Trojans.

Daniels decided to enter the transfer portal following the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship victory in January. Incumbent starter and former walk-on Stetson Bennett is returning to Georgia in 2022 as the Bulldogs look to repeat as National Champions.

For the Beavers, losing out on Daniels is one that stings as while his collegiate career has left much to be desired, he still has much of the same potential he did when coming out of Mater Dei in 2018. That being said, the Beavers enter next the 2022 season with a quality quarterbacks room led by redshirt junior Chance Nolan, who helped lead the Beavers' to their first seven-win season since 2013.

Nolan returns after completing 64.2% of his passes in 2021 for 2,677 yards and 19 touchdowns during the 2021 season, his first as the Beavers' primary starting quarterback. Redshirt senior Tristan Gebbia has seen occasional first-team snaps this offseason as well while redshirt freshman Ben Gulbranson is taking a majority of the third team snaps.

The Beavers' spring practices will come to a conclusion this upcoming weekend as their annual spring game is set for Saturday at 9:30 a.m and is open to the public.